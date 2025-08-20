Invesco Ltd. Buys 613,596 Shares of WaFd, Inc. $WAFD

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of WaFd, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 124.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,107,097 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 613,596 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in WaFd were worth $31,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of WaFd by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 98,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of WaFd by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WaFd by 3.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of WaFd by 12.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of WaFd by 35.2% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

WAFD stock opened at $30.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. WaFd, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $38.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.97.

WaFd ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $186.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.47 million. WaFd had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.57%. On average, analysts expect that WaFd, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. WaFd’s payout ratio is 41.06%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WAFD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of WaFd from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of WaFd from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of WaFd from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of WaFd from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

