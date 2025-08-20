Invesco Ltd. Grows Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. $SAM

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,241 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.98% of Boston Beer worth $26,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAM. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAM opened at $223.0480 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.34 and a 1 year high of $329.55.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $587.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.18 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 3.65%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.39 EPS. Boston Beer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-10.500 EPS. Analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.24, for a total transaction of $131,544.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,916.60. This trade represents a 5.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAM. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $279.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Boston Beer from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Boston Beer from $275.00 to $214.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Boston Beer from $219.00 to $187.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Boston Beer from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.09.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

