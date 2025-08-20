Invesco Ltd. Increases Stake in Otter Tail Corporation $OTTR

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,563 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $25,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Otter Tail by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 120.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 61.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Siebert Williams Shank raised Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of OTTR stock opened at $84.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.69 and its 200 day moving average is $78.95. Otter Tail Corporation has a twelve month low of $71.66 and a twelve month high of $92.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $333.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.60 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 21.82%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Otter Tail has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.060-6.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Otter Tail Corporation will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.88%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

