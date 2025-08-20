Invesco Ltd. Purchases 29,845 Shares of Kadant Inc $KAI

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 63.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,845 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Kadant were worth $26,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Kadant by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Kadant by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Kadant by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Kadant by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Kadant by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KAI. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Kadant from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.00.

Shares of KAI opened at $339.8910 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $327.71 and its 200-day moving average is $332.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Kadant Inc has a 12 month low of $281.30 and a 12 month high of $429.95.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $255.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.99 million. Kadant had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. Kadant has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.050-9.250 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kadant Inc will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

Kadant announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

