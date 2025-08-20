Invesco Ltd. Purchases 393,101 Shares of Main Street Capital Corporation $MAIN

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 282.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 532,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 393,101 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $30,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 242,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after buying an additional 22,340 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $578,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after buying an additional 67,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $6,205,000. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Main Street Capital news, Director Nicholas Meserve sold 14,000 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $940,100.00. Following the sale, the director owned 82,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,532,018.45. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 13,664 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $811,231.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 181,526 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,198.62. This represents a 7.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MAIN shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Main Street Capital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Main Street Capital from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $65.1720 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.85. Main Street Capital Corporation has a 12 month low of $47.00 and a 12 month high of $67.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.55.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $143.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.23 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 96.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Main Street Capital Corporation will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.41%.

Main Street Capital Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

