Invesco Ltd. Purchases 510,772 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust $ABR

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,198,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 510,772 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $25,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,549,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,952,000 after purchasing an additional 56,002 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,432,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,690,000 after purchasing an additional 220,471 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $15,967,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 938,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,032,000 after purchasing an additional 24,428 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 819,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,350,000 after purchasing an additional 74,763 shares during the period. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABR shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research cut Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $12.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,989,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,311,399.20. This represents a 3.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of ABR stock opened at $11.4950 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.37. The company has a quick ratio of 38.37, a current ratio of 38.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.37. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $15.94.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $27.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.99 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 20.75%. Research analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 131.87%.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

