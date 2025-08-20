Invesco Ltd. Purchases 90,674 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. $ICUI

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 80.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,674 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $28,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 220.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,806 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,415,000 after purchasing an additional 71,435 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 32,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,845,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ICU Medical in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on ICU Medical from $187.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain acquired 21,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.84 per share, with a total value of $2,474,468.36. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 130,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,686,013.16. The trade was a 20.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 4,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $640,572.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 6,088 shares in the company, valued at $782,308. This trade represents a 45.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,889 shares of company stock worth $1,933,186. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $123.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.68 and its 200 day moving average is $137.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $196.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -81.42 and a beta of 0.88.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.66. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 1.56%.The company had revenue of $543.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. ICU Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.850-7.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

