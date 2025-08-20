Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Celanese Corporation $CE

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 88.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 463,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,505,664 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $26,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 739.1% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 127.0% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,479 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.18 per share, with a total value of $77,174.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president owned 15,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,120.24. This represents a 10.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Celanese from $67.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Celanese from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Celanese from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research downgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Celanese from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.94.

Celanese Trading Up 4.8%

NYSE CE opened at $45.1630 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.26. Celanese Corporation has a twelve month low of $36.29 and a twelve month high of $142.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Celanese had a positive return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 16.30%.The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Celanese has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.400 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Celanese Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.81%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

