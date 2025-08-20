Invesco Ltd. Sells 108,895 Shares of TPG Inc. $TPG

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,895 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of TPG worth $25,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in TPG by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of TPG by 12,263.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of TPG by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of TPG by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPG stock opened at $60.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -319.21, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.56. TPG Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.52 and a 52 week high of $72.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.14.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $495.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.57 million. TPG had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts predict that TPG Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is a positive change from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,242.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on TPG from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TPG in a report on Friday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of TPG from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of TPG to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of TPG from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TPG has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.57.

In other news, major shareholder Samantha Holloway sold 21,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $977,970,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $101,150.72. Following the sale, the director owned 16,807 shares in the company, valued at $946,570.24. This represents a 9.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

