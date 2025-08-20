iShares China Large-Cap ETF $FXI Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,343 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $5,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FXI. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 178.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 62,529 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 248.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 17,013 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 146,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter.

FXI opened at $38.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.75. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.44. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $25.29 and a one year high of $39.14.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

