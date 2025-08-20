Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. $KNX Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 689,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 37,552 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $29,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 611.7% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 34,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 29,286 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.3% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 110,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 668.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 30,219 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 533.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 28,311 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have commented on KNX shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.88.
Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance
Shares of KNX opened at $43.4030 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $61.51.
Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.03%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.360-0.420 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.
Knight-Swift Transportation Profile
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Knight-Swift Transportation
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Buffett’s Cash Hoard Signals Market Caution, Value Plays Emerge
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- DLocal Stock Soars 43% After Earnings Beat and Raised Guidance
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Can AI Defense Contracts Push Palantir Shares Higher?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.