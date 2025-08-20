Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. $KNX Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 689,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 37,552 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $29,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 611.7% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 34,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 29,286 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.3% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 110,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 668.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 30,219 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 533.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 28,311 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on KNX shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.88.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of KNX opened at $43.4030 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $61.51.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.03%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.360-0.420 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.