Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Cuts Stock Holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. $ASTE

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ASTE. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 802.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Astec Industries by 66.4% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 264.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 200.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astec Industries Stock Down 0.5%

ASTE opened at $45.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.72. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.04 and a 52 week high of $46.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Astec Industries Announces Dividend

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $330.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.00 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 11.52%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

