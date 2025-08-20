Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Holdings in Rayonier Inc. $RYN

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rayonier by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 5.1% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 10,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 4.5% in the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rayonier by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rayonier Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RYN opened at $26.6360 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.80. Rayonier Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.84 and a 52-week high of $32.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.30 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 68.53% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is 22.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Rayonier from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Rayonier from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Rayonier from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rayonier has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

