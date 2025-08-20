Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Position in Bristow Group Inc. $VTOL

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Bristow Group were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 795.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Bristow Group by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Bristow Group during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristow Group by 38.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristow Group in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bristow Group

In related news, Director Robert Manzo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $371,100.00. Following the sale, the director owned 38,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,815.13. This represents a 20.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorin L. Brass sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $196,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,636.35. The trade was a 16.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,867,992 in the last quarter. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristow Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VTOL opened at $37.3890 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.81. Bristow Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $39.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.17 and a 200-day moving average of $32.63.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $376.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.00 million. Bristow Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. Bristow Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS.

Bristow Group Profile

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

