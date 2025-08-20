MDU Resources Group, Inc. $MDU Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,748 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $8,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 241.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $16.3750 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $30.52.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $351.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.67 million. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 8.25%.MDU Resources Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. MDU Resources Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.880-0.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

In related news, CFO Jason L. Vollmer acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $81,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 339,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,524,445.96. This represents a 1.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

