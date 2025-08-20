MongoDB, Inc. $MDB Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,922 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $8,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 315.8% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 364.0% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 15.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on MongoDB from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on MongoDB from $213.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on MongoDB from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.46.

In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total transaction of $236,067.92. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,241,983.68. This trade represents a 5.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 25,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $5,851,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 256,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,131,916. The trade was a 8.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,936,656. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $218.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of -191.76 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $215.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.38. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.78 and a 12 month high of $370.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $549.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.49 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 4.09%.MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. MongoDB has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.940-3.120 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.660 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

