National Bank of Canada FI Acquires New Shares in 8×8 Inc $EGHT

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in 8×8 Inc (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EGHT. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the first quarter valued at about $2,910,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in 8X8 by 1,101.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 440,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 404,077 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in 8X8 by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,009,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,019,000 after buying an additional 393,478 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in 8X8 by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,218,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after buying an additional 343,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in 8X8 by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,014,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 334,348 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded 8X8 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on 8X8 from $2.70 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on 8X8 from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 8X8 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.49.

8X8 Price Performance

Shares of EGHT opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. 8×8 Inc has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $255.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average of $2.03.

Insider Activity

In other 8X8 news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc sold 200,000 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 13,885,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,549,594.16. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 310,470 shares of company stock worth $566,140 in the last ninety days. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

8X8 Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

Featured Stories

