National Bank of Canada FI Decreases Stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. $SPB

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 99.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,007 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 82.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 33.3% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,310,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the first quarter worth $118,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 4,757.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 15,557 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 359,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,395,000 after acquiring an additional 13,743 shares during the period.

Spectrum Brands Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $56.2170 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.21. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.73 and a 52-week high of $96.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $699.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.13 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $106.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

