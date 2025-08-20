National Bank of Canada FI Has $27,000 Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF $VWOB

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 61.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $208,000. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,530,000. Plan Group Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,129,000. Finally, Kickstand Ventures LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $66.21 on Wednesday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $60.90 and a 52 week high of $66.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.19 and its 200-day moving average is $64.28.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.3855 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

