National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 216 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. $ZG

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 79.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In related news, Chairman Richard N. Barton sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $12,852,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 2,501,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,304,958. This represents a 5.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 8,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $697,138.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 84,146 shares in the company, valued at $7,181,861.10. The trade was a 8.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 580,379 shares of company stock worth $49,319,729. Company insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZG shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZG

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of ZG opened at $80.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 2.07. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.16 and a 1 year high of $86.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.83.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $655.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.06 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 2.60%.The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zillow Group

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.