National Bank of Canada FI Raises Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. $TDOC

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 79.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 776.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 16.8% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TDOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

In related news, insider Carlos Nueno sold 3,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $27,151.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 17,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,044.70. This represents a 18.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 5,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $39,842.88. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 69,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,642.78. This represents a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,656 shares of company stock valued at $128,189. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

TDOC stock opened at $7.3350 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.76. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $15.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.27.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $631.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.91 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Teladoc Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.350–0.200 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at -1.350–1.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

