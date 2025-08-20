Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Has $4.19 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. decreased its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 83.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,624 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 190,899 shares during the period. Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $4,921,578.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,956,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,501,340.56. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total value of $13,482,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,848,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,095,196,926. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,912,440 shares of company stock valued at $902,886,782. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $175.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $184.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.28.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

