Nelnet, Inc. $NNI Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 31,243 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $5,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NNI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 796.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th.

NNI stock opened at $126.8730 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.21. Nelnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.15 and a 12 month high of $130.41. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 29.42 and a quick ratio of 29.41.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The credit services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $3.14. Nelnet had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $540.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Nelnet, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Nelnet’s payout ratio is currently 12.40%.

Nelnet declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 8th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

