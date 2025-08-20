NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. $NXRT Stock Holdings Raised by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,896 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.28% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,562,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,245,000 after purchasing an additional 781,266 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 435,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,202,000 after purchasing an additional 68,471 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 381,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,929,000 after buying an additional 9,754 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 360,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,266,000 after buying an additional 22,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 330,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after buying an additional 128,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Price Performance

NYSE NXRT opened at $32.1670 on Wednesday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.98 and a 52 week high of $48.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. The stock has a market cap of $815.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.96.

NexPoint Residential Trust Announces Dividend

NexPoint Residential Trust ( NYSE:NXRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 19.55%.The firm had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.32 million. NexPoint Residential Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.750 EPS. Analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -104.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.50 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Get Our Latest Report on NexPoint Residential Trust

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul Richards acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.92 per share, for a total transaction of $164,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 24,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,761.88. The trade was a 25.39% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.