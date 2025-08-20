Northeast Bancorp $NBN Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN – Free Report) by 511.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,414 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Northeast Bancorp were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 98,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after acquiring an additional 14,427 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ NBN opened at $102.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $838.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Northeast Bancorp has a 12-month low of $65.12 and a 12-month high of $110.35.

Northeast Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $62.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.50 million. Northeast Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 23.77%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. Northeast Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.40%.

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

