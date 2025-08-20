Nuveen LLC Acquires New Shares in Eagle Materials Inc $EXP

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 79,380 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,617,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXP. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 26.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 39.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 486.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 233.1% in the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 39.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXP stock opened at $233.1440 on Wednesday. Eagle Materials Inc has a twelve month low of $191.91 and a twelve month high of $321.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.37.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.03. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.81%.The company had revenue of $634.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.52 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 7.36%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXP. Stephens set a $255.00 target price on Eagle Materials and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $241.00 target price on Eagle Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Eagle Materials from $279.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.33.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

