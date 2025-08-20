Nuveen LLC Acquires New Shares in Mirion Technologies, Inc. $MIR

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,388,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,132,000. Nuveen LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Mirion Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 31.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 14.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $480,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 5.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 3,556.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,004,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,568,000 after purchasing an additional 977,221 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MIR opened at $19.7180 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 657.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $22.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day moving average is $17.63.

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $222.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.78 million. Mirion Technologies had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 1.12%.Mirion Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 325,000 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $6,925,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,742,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,748,519.55. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MIR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mirion Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Mirion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mirion Technologies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Mirion Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

