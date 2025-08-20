Nuveen LLC Acquires New Shares in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 971,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,427,000. Nuveen LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Norwegian Cruise Line at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,960,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,092,000 after acquiring an additional 653,279 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,477,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122,501 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,689,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824,600 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,491,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,570,000 after acquiring an additional 642,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,163,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,124,000 after acquiring an additional 705,166 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on NCLH. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $24.3970 on Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $29.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.23 and its 200 day moving average is $20.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 7.52%.The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.140 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.