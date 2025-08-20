Nuveen LLC Acquires New Stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 174,374 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,741,000. Nuveen LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Sterling Infrastructure as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 5,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 12,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Sterling Infrastructure from $265.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.00.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of STRL opened at $276.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $96.34 and a one year high of $321.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $249.28 and a 200 day moving average of $181.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sterling Infrastructure

In other news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.87, for a total value of $790,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 29,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,621,379.05. This represents a 10.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 10,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.58, for a total value of $2,097,613.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,408,156.84. This trade represents a 38.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

