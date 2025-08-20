Nuveen LLC Acquires New Stake in TriNet Group, Inc. $TNET

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 231,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,315,000. Nuveen LLC owned about 0.48% of TriNet Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the first quarter valued at $313,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the first quarter valued at $371,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in TriNet Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 519,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,187,000 after acquiring an additional 25,938 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in TriNet Group by 58.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in TriNet Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TriNet Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $96.33.

Shares of TNET opened at $66.7770 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.83. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $104.06.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $282.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.93 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 208.35% and a net margin of 2.85%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. TriNet Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-4.750 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.80%.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $38,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,079.20. This represents a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total value of $117,891.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 32,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,741.28. This trade represents a 4.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

