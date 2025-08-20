Nuveen LLC Acquires Shares of 101,411 InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 101,411 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,967,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in InterDigital by 31,724.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 299,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $619,810,000 after buying an additional 298,846 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in InterDigital by 1,451.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 299,326 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,986,000 after buying an additional 280,030 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in InterDigital by 3,962.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,780 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $24,947,000 after buying an additional 125,610 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in InterDigital by 152,729.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114,622 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,700,000 after buying an additional 114,547 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in InterDigital by 1,470.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 86,106 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,784,000 after buying an additional 80,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Derek K. Aberle sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $156,675.72. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,930.72. This represents a 10.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.58, for a total value of $224,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $17,198,336.40. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,062 shares of company stock valued at $920,853 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $260.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.37. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.76 and a 12-month high of $277.95.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $3.75. InterDigital had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 51.92%.The company had revenue of $300.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. InterDigital has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.170-14.770 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.520-1.720 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.11%.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

