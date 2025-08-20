Nuveen LLC Acquires Shares of 304,529 Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 304,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,857,000. Nuveen LLC owned 0.25% of Henry Schein as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 714.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $68.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.61. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $60.56 and a one year high of $82.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 14.36%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Henry Schein has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.800-4.940 EPS. Research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Baird R W downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.58.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

