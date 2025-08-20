Nuveen LLC Acquires Shares of 383,812 GitLab Inc. $GTLB

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 383,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,039,000. Nuveen LLC owned 0.24% of GitLab at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in GitLab by 174.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in GitLab by 327.5% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in GitLab by 447.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in GitLab by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GTLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on GitLab from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on GitLab from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on GitLab from $85.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on GitLab from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

GitLab Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $44.27 on Wednesday. GitLab Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.90 and a 52 week high of $74.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.39. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 442.70 and a beta of 0.73.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.17%.The business had revenue of $214.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. GitLab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GitLab news, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $146,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 103,889 shares in the company, valued at $4,675,005. This trade represents a 3.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 129,400 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total value of $5,476,208.00. Following the sale, the director owned 551,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,360,513.04. This trade represents a 18.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 464,950 shares of company stock worth $20,025,356 in the last quarter. 21.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

