Nuveen LLC Acquires Shares of 744,953 Perdoceo Education Corporation $PRDO

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 744,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,758,000. Nuveen LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Perdoceo Education at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 223.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perdoceo Education Price Performance

Shares of PRDO stock opened at $32.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $34.60. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.76.

Perdoceo Education Increases Dividend

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 20.09%.The business had revenue of $209.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Perdoceo Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Perdoceo Education has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.600-0.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.480-2.550 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Perdoceo Education’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perdoceo Education presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Insider Transactions at Perdoceo Education

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 71,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $2,262,314.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 75,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,809. This trade represents a 48.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 53,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $1,629,586.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 157,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,839,302.40. This represents a 25.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,517 shares of company stock valued at $5,658,207. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

