Nuveen LLC Buys New Position in Churchill Downs, Incorporated $CHDN

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 173,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,267,000. Nuveen LLC owned about 0.24% of Churchill Downs at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 159.1% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 39.6% in the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 154.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 2,292.7% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $103.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.97. Churchill Downs, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $150.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $934.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.36 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 15.22%.Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Churchill Downs, Incorporated will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHDN. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Churchill Downs from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Churchill Downs from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Macquarie boosted their price target on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Churchill Downs from $160.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

