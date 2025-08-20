Nuveen LLC Buys New Position in TXNM Energy, Inc. $TXNM

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 325,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,431,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in TXNM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,181,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in TXNM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $878,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in TXNM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,682,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of TXNM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of TXNM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,135,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of TXNM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TXNM Energy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Siebert Williams Shank cut TXNM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho cut TXNM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut TXNM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TXNM Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Shares of NYSE TXNM opened at $56.6750 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.51. TXNM Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.24 and a fifty-two week high of $57.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.12.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $502.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.90 million. TXNM Energy had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.75%.TXNM Energy’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. TXNM Energy’s payout ratio is 84.02%.

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

