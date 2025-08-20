Nuveen LLC Buys New Position in UFP Industries, Inc. $UFPI

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 170,252 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,224,000.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,546,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,241,000 after acquiring an additional 435,155 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,111,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,171,000 after acquiring an additional 98,533 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 14.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,051,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,112,000 after acquiring an additional 132,595 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 10.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 697,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,640,000 after purchasing an additional 68,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 655,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $102.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.96. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $141.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 24.31%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.