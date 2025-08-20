Nuveen LLC Buys New Shares in Hecla Mining Company $HL

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,311,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,410,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 62.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,442,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,994 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,420,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,830,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,895 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 57.7% during the first quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 53,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 19,497 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.36.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

Shares of HL stock opened at $7.4340 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.47 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Hecla Mining Company has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $7.86.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $304.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.93 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining Company will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.0038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.25%.

Insider Transactions at Hecla Mining

In related news, VP Stuart Maurice Absolom sold 18,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $126,047.16. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 59,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,670.60. This represents a 24.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

