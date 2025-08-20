Nuveen LLC Buys New Shares in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. $RARE

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 518,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,776,000.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 76.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 86.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Down 2.0%

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $29.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.21 and a 200-day moving average of $36.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.25. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.81 and a 1-year high of $60.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.37 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 87.34% and a negative return on equity of 237.48%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.52) earnings per share. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RARE

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 2,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $89,922.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,712.16. This represents a 13.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.