Nuveen LLC Buys Shares of 272,564 Maximus, Inc. $MMS

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 272,564 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,586,000. Nuveen LLC owned about 0.48% of Maximus as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMS. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Maximus by 70.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Maximus by 67.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 732 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Maximus by 114,900.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Maximus by 32.8% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC grew its position in Maximus by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Stock Performance

NYSE:MMS opened at $84.9250 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.58 and its 200-day moving average is $70.83. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.77 and a 1-year high of $93.94.

Maximus Announces Dividend

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The health services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 5.83%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Maximus has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.350-7.550 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Maximus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Insider Activity at Maximus

In related news, Director Gayathri Rajan sold 7,913 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $572,742.94. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,157.90. The trade was a 35.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

