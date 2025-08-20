Nuveen LLC Buys Shares of 97,377 Paylocity Holding Corporation $PCTY

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 97,377 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $18,243,000. Nuveen LLC owned about 0.18% of Paylocity as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Paylocity alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Paylocity by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 11,671 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the 1st quarter valued at $460,000. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 31,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 63.5% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,605,000 after purchasing an additional 21,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter worth $2,610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of PCTY opened at $178.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.73. Paylocity Holding Corporation has a twelve month low of $150.87 and a twelve month high of $223.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $400.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.25 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 14.24%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Paylocity has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Corporation will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, SVP Andrew Cappotelli sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.74, for a total value of $303,462.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 11,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,573.22. This trade represents a 12.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PCTY. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Paylocity from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $225.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial set a $220.00 price objective on Paylocity and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PCTY

Paylocity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.