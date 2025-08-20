Nuveen LLC Invests $17.26 Million in Fulton Financial Corporation $FULT

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 954,287 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $17,263,000. Nuveen LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Fulton Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,478,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,510,000 after acquiring an additional 886,991 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,239,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,898,000 after acquiring an additional 709,015 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,770,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,133,000 after acquiring an additional 675,819 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,773,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,321,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,316,000 after acquiring an additional 216,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director E Philip Wenger sold 5,000 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $92,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 599,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,029,467.82. This trade represents a 0.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Trading Up 0.2%

FULT opened at $18.61 on Wednesday. Fulton Financial Corporation has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $22.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.12. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 17.00%.The firm had revenue of $328.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fulton Financial Corporation will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fulton Financial

About Fulton Financial

(Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.