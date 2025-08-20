Nuveen LLC Invests $17.67 Million in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. $APAM

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 451,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $17,671,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 621,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,300,000 after buying an additional 164,612 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of APAM opened at $45.5570 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.10. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.75 and a 1 year high of $49.54.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $282.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.00 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 71.72%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APAM shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.30.

Insider Transactions at Artisan Partners Asset Management

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, CFO Charles J. Daley, Jr. sold 15,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $624,871.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 91,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,633.35. The trade was a 14.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

