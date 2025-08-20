Nuveen LLC Invests $18.88 Million in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $CRNX

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 562,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,881,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRNX opened at $29.43 on Wednesday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 0.33.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 158.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRNX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 97,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $3,141,877.09. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 99,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,749.99. This trade represents a 49.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

