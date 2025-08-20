Nuveen LLC Invests $19.51 Million in Moderna, Inc. $MRNA

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 688,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,510,000. Nuveen LLC owned 0.18% of Moderna as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 17.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,883,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,801,000 after buying an additional 877,162 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 28.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 659,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,690,000 after buying an additional 147,267 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 12.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,629,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,557,000 after buying an additional 285,662 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth $614,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 38.4% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRNA. Bank of America decreased their target price on Moderna from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Moderna from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on Moderna in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Moderna from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.59.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $27.91 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $23.15 and a one year high of $89.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.83.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.99) by $0.86. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 25.96% and a negative net margin of 94.31%.The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.33) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Moderna has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current year.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

