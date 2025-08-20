Nuveen LLC Invests $19.63 Million in Constellium SE $CSTM

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,945,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,630,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSTM. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellium by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,828,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181,823 shares in the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Constellium by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 5,500,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellium by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,426,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,587 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,615,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellium by 12.2% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 6,518,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,773,000 after acquiring an additional 708,412 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellium Stock Performance

Shares of CSTM opened at $14.5950 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.73. Constellium SE has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $17.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 76.82 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Constellium Profile

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Constellium had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Research analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

