Nuveen LLC Invests $19.89 Million in GFL Environmental Inc. $GFL

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 411,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,886,000. Nuveen LLC owned about 0.10% of GFL Environmental as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $578,000. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,073,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in GFL Environmental by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,898,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in GFL Environmental by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 319,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,233,000 after purchasing an additional 58,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

GFL opened at $49.7330 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.20. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.78 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.00.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. GFL Environmental had a net margin of 48.53% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. GFL Environmental has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 14th were paid a $0.0154 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.94%.

GFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

