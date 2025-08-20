Nuveen LLC Invests $20.48 Million in IDACORP, Inc. $IDA

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 176,199 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,478,000.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDA. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in IDACORP during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDACORP during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 879.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 421 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 39.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 20.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDACORP Stock Up 2.0%

IDA opened at $127.0620 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.56. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.81 and a twelve month high of $127.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.65.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76. The firm had revenue of $531.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.14 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 9.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. IDACORP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 60.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $128.00 price target on shares of IDACORP and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of IDACORP from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of IDACORP from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $118.00) on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDACORP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IDACORP

IDACORP Profile

(Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.