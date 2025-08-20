Nuveen LLC Invests $20.99 Million in UGI Corporation $UGI

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 634,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,988,000. Nuveen LLC owned 0.30% of UGI at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 5,126,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,727,000 after purchasing an additional 78,327 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in UGI by 6.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,037,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,524,000 after buying an additional 251,311 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in UGI by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,002,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,988,000 after buying an additional 703,491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in UGI by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,592,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,726,000 after buying an additional 56,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in UGI by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,366,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,806,000 after buying an additional 795,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of UGI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of UGI from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of UGI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

UGI Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $34.4890 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. UGI Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $37.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. UGI had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UGI Corporation will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.95%.

About UGI

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

