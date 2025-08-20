Nuveen LLC Makes New $17.39 Million Investment in Avista Corporation $AVA

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 415,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,391,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Avista by 252.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Avista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Avista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Avista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avista

In other news, VP Scott J. Kinney sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $38,727.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,497.30. The trade was a 8.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Avista Price Performance

AVA stock opened at $37.1220 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Avista Corporation has a 52-week low of $34.80 and a 52-week high of $43.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.40.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.11). Avista had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $400.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Avista Corporation will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avista Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Avista’s payout ratio is 88.29%.

Avista Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

